Clunbury Primary School. Picture: Google

But working fire alarms were praised by emergency crews for functioning efficiently and allowing them to get to the scene before a fire started.

Two fire engines were scrambled from Clun and Craven Arms to Clunbury C of E Primary School along with an operations officer at 8.19pm on Friday.

Clun Fire Station tweeted that the newest member of their team put his training into practice, donning breathing apparatus and searching in the smoky building.

The source of the smoke was found to be a faulty dishwasher which was smouldering.

They added: "Thankfully, the alarms worked efficiently and crews were called before a fire started."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue's control reported that "reports of a building fire proved to be smoke from a faulty dishwasher."

Crews had used two sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, one hose-reel jet and one covering jet in the incident.