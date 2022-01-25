Notification Settings

Centre walks reopen after trees came down in storms

By Sue AustinCraven ArmsPublished:

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre says almost all the walks around its site are open again after storms brought down trees.

The bridge from the discovery centre taking visitors to most of the walks
The centre is urging people to enjoy the great outdoors and explore its walks.

A spokesman said that the Wart Hill Wander trail still had trees down across the path but said five of the walks were up and running again.

The centre, on the side of the A46 at Craven Arms is run by the Grow, Cook, Learn charity which says its mission is to continue developing our Centre as a vibrant visitor attraction, a haven for wildlife and a resource for local residents.

"We rely on donations alongside the income from our café, exhibition and shop to keep the Centre open for everyone to enjoy and to continue delivering our charitable aims."

