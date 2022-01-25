Centre walks reopen after trees came down in storms

The bridge from the discovery centre taking visitors to most of the walks

The centre is urging people to enjoy the great outdoors and explore its walks.

A spokesman said that the Wart Hill Wander trail still had trees down across the path but said five of the walks were up and running again.

The centre, on the side of the A46 at Craven Arms is run by the Grow, Cook, Learn charity which says its mission is to continue developing our Centre as a vibrant visitor attraction, a haven for wildlife and a resource for local residents.