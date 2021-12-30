Children fire their winter imaginations at south Shropshire attraction

Winter craft activities for kids at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, and pictured is Ralph Green 5 from Kingswinford, with some crafts he has made

Five year-old Ralph Green, from Kingswinford, was just one of the 25 youngsters to make items like pine cone owls, winter suncatchers and a snow man joke fortune teller at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms on Wednesday.

"A lot of what we make and do here has a connection to the 30 acres of Onny Meadows on our doorstep," said a spokesperson for the discovery centre.

The winter crafts session was one of the Christmas activities at the centre aimed at keeping the children occupied. There is a craft session on New Year's Eve (Friday), too.

Once the children learned their crafty skills after about an hour they were able to come and go at the centre, to take lunch and enjoy the countryside.