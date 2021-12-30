Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children fire their winter imaginations at south Shropshire attraction

By David TooleyCraven ArmsPublished:

Children fired their imaginations at a winter crafts and games session at a south Shropshire attraction this week.

Winter craft activities for kids at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, and pictured is Ralph Green 5 from Kingswinford, with some crafts he has made
Winter craft activities for kids at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms, and pictured is Ralph Green 5 from Kingswinford, with some crafts he has made

Five year-old Ralph Green, from Kingswinford, was just one of the 25 youngsters to make items like pine cone owls, winter suncatchers and a snow man joke fortune teller at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms on Wednesday.

"A lot of what we make and do here has a connection to the 30 acres of Onny Meadows on our doorstep," said a spokesperson for the discovery centre.

The winter crafts session was one of the Christmas activities at the centre aimed at keeping the children occupied. There is a craft session on New Year's Eve (Friday), too.

Once the children learned their crafty skills after about an hour they were able to come and go at the centre, to take lunch and enjoy the countryside.

To find out more about activities at the discovery centre, visit https://www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk/

Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News