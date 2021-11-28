Car pulled from ditch by tractor after crash

A car had to be dragged out of a ditch by a tractor after crashing in south Shropshire.

A car crashed into a ditch on Clun Road, Craven Arms
The incident happened on Clun Road in Craven Arms on Sunday afternoon when the driver of a silver Seat Ibiza lost control.

Nobody was hurt. Some disruption to traffic was caused.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: "SNT have attended an RTC on Clun Road, Craven Arms.

"Thanks to local community for directing traffic before our arrival, and also for arranging a tractor to drag the car out."

