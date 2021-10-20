Get to know the humble apple at event in Craven Arms

There's a chance to celebrate the humble apple in the Shropshire hills this weekend.

WORDS ANDY RICHARDSON The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Cravem Arms. xxxx
Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, in School Road, Craven Arms, will give people the chance to check out apple pressing and apple jelly making demonstrations.

There's also the chance to take a break in the licensed cafe, to grab a cider or apple juice and sample the apple delights made by the centre's team.

Visitors to the event, which is free to attend from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, will also be able to go on a tour of the orchards.

For more details visit https://www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk/event/autumn-apple-day-4/

