Village hall needs help to get a new roof

Westhope Village Hall

A rummage sale which was held earlier in the month was a huge success and the committee at Westhope Village Hall was celebrating after it raised nearly £400.

Now, with their annual meeting on the horizon, they are asking for continued support for their fundraising efforts and for willing volunteers to serve on the committee.

Events they have coming up include a fun bingo night on Friday (Sept 24) with eyes down at 7.30pm. There will be a licensed bar.

On Monday (Sep 27) the games continue with a whist drive from 7.30pm.

The annual meeting will be on Wednesday, October 6, from 7pm.

The hall's Betty Manley said: "We would appreciate some more support for the running of the village hall, so please come along and join our hard working team to achieve our aim in keeping our local village hall alive."

The very next day, October 7, will see the Clover Club running from 2.30pm. It's for the over 50s to socialise, to attend talks, go on outings and find entertainment. For more information call Kath Woodhouse on (01584) 841254.

Rounding off a busy week on Friday October 8 will be skittles night with refreshments and a bar. A fun family evening is offered and entry is only £1 per person.

Village hall supporters can also add the harvest supper on Saturday, October 16, to their diaries.