Fewer closures of level crossing needed for work to replace rail track in south Shropshire

Craven Arms level crossing

Network Rail is fitting three miles of new railway track in Craven Arms.

The work is being carried out in stages on a number of weekends and is due to finish on December 5.

The work will see the renewal of three miles of track that runs through Craven Arms station, on the Marches line, between Newport and Shrewsbury.

The road over Long Lane level crossing will be closed on a number of dates for the work.

These are from 11pm on September 23 to 6am on September 28; from 11pm on September 30 to 6am on October 5; 11pm on October 7 to 6am on October 12; 11pm on October 15 to 5am on October 18; 11pm on October 22 to 5am on October 25 and from 11pm on November 20 to 10am on November 21.

A diversionary route using Clun Road and Watling Street will be put in place for smaller vehicles.

Larger vehicles will be diverted via the A49, A4113, B4385 and B4368.

Pedestrians will be able to access the crossing when work is not taking place on site.

Originally, the level crossing had been planned to temporarily close for two months but, after concern from local businesses, Network Rail, together with the freight operators, has changed its plan.