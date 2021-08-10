BMX track upgrade work to begin

Young BMX bicycle rider having fun and posing. Bike close up

Craven Arms Town Council has worked with Craven Arms Playing Fields Association to plan a programme of improvements for the track behind the community centre, which opened in 2012.

The £15,820 scheme will include resurfacing and some minor changes to the design.

A town council spokesman said: “This will enable it to become a multi-purpose track that can be used by bikes, scooters, roller boots and skateboards, and will be suitable for all ages.

“The track needs to be slightly redesigned with a few of the existing humps removed to reduce dangers with speed because of the tarmac surface.”

Councillor David Mills, chairman of the town council, said the request to improve the track had come from local youngsters following the removal of the skateboard park ramps, which he said had become too dangerous because of wear and tear and were not repairable.

Councillor Mills said he was delighted that three town businesses had donated funds to allow the work to go ahead.

Harry Tuffins supermarket has contributed £3,000, Britpart £1,000 and Euro Quality Lambs £500.

The Town Council will meet the balance of £11,320.