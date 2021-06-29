Pledge over rail work disruption

Advance notice has been put out about the work as officials seek to minimise the impact on local residents

The work, which is set to begin in Craven Arms later this summer, will see diversions put in place while the road is closed.

It involves the renewal of three miles of railway track that runs through Craven Arms station, on the Marches line between Newport and Shrewsbury.

With the work due to take place near to the level crossing on Long Lane, it will be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Pedestrians will be able to use the crossing when work is not taking place, but it will remain closed to vehicles for the duration.

Network Rail said full details will be confirmed closer to the time. It will result in Long Lane being closed to through traffic from the junction with A49/Shrewsbury Road to junction with Stokewood Road from Monday, July 5,to Friday, July 9, and Monday, September 17, to Monday, November 22.

A diversion using Clun Road and Watling Street will be put in place for smaller vehicles. Larger vehicles will be diverted to use A49, A4113, B4385 and B4368.

Preparation for the work, which will take place during four weekends in September and October, has already begun at the site located by the tracks behind the business park, at the end of Callow Hill Road.

Network Rail Project Manager, Andrew Hayward, said: “This vital work is to replace the section of railway that guides trains from one track to another, as the current equipment is nearing the end of its life. It will also upgrade the signalling system at the level crossing to improve safety. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience we cause and will do all that we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”