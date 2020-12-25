Police warning about icy conditions after car overturns in A49 Christmas morning crash

An image posted by police of the overturned car. Picture: OPU Shropshire

The crash happened on the A49 near Craven Arms this morning.

Officers from Shropshire Operational Policing unit said that no one had been injured, but urged people to take care as cold temperatures have led to icy road surfaces across the county.

Posting on Twitter alongside a picture of the overturned vehicle, officers encouraged people to drive according to the conditions.

South Shropshire. Collision, luckily no injuries on the A49 nr Craven arms , lots of ice about on the rural roads, please drive accordingly to the weather/road conditions . #saferoads OT 78/88 pic.twitter.com/bqrS3QAT02 — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) December 25, 2020