Praise for good samaritans who helped crash pair

Tyler Peters and Nick Martin helped a couple to safety when a car overturned on the A49

The car is believed to have struck a lamppost on the A49 near a youth centre before coming to rest on its side shortly after 3.15pm on Friday, October 16.

Work mates Nick Martin and Tyler Peters, of Boyd Scaffolding Ltd, came across the crash scene and jumped into action minutes before the emergency services arrived.

Now the good Samaritans have been praised by their bosses, who said they were a credit to the community and residents in the area were grateful to them.

'We were a bit worried'

Mr Martin, 34, from Ludlow, said: "We were in the van and had left work at 4pm when we saw this car on its side.

"There were a few people standing round nearby waiting for the emergency services to come.

"We could see the two people stuck inside the car and although the advice was to wait for the emergency services to arrive, we were a bit worried for their safety because there was a little bit of smoke coming from the car.

"We asked the people how they were feeling and checked if they had major injuries first.

Overturned vehicle

"They told us they were ready to come out so we decided to help them to climb out

"We got a scaffold pole off the van and used it to smash the windscreen after telling them to cover their eyes.

"We peeled the glass back and ended up cutting our hands, but that didn't matter.

"We got the lady to shuffle out first and Tyler took her to a neighbouring house and then we helped the man out after.

"A short time afterwards the fire brigade came, but they didn't need to do much."

Boyd Scaffolding is operated by Dawn and Aella Boyd.

'We are both very proud'

"We are both very proud of Tyler and Nick for their quick thinking, under traumatic circumstances and commend them both for their brave and public spirited actions," Ms Boyd said.

The car occupants, who have not been named, were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by road for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance said that the pair had suffered injuries not believed to be serious.