Two hurt as car hits lamppost and overturns on A49 in Craven Arms

By Sue AustinCraven ArmsPublished: Last Updated:

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a lamppost and overturned in Craven Arms today.

The accident happened on the A49 just after 3.15pm.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the air ambulance was also scrambled although it was not needed and stood down.

Firefighters from the town's fire station arrived to find the two occupants had managed to get out themselves.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance said that the pair had suffered injuries not believed to be serious. They were treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.

The crash led to long delays for motorists on the busy road.

