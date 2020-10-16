Two hurt as car hits lamppost and overturns on A49 in Craven Arms

The accident happened on the A49 just after 3.15pm.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the air ambulance was also scrambled although it was not needed and stood down.

Firefighters from the town's fire station arrived to find the two occupants had managed to get out themselves.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance said that the pair had suffered injuries not believed to be serious. They were treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.