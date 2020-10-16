Cannabis farm worth approximately £45,000 discovered in Craven Arms tattoo parlour

The cannabis farm was discovered yesterday as police and partner agencies carried out a multi-agency operation in the town.

It is estimated the cannabis farm would have a street value of approximately £45,000.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and cannabis production.

The operation was part of West Mercia Police's multi agency targeted enforcement strategy (MATES). It sees police work with a number of agencies, including immigration authorities, trading standards, licensing officers and the fire service.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nikki Roberts said: “Working in partnership with our colleagues within other agencies enables us to share information and intelligence and take appropriate enforcement action where required.

“During the MATES operation on Thursday a number of premises were visited in Craven Arms to offer help and support to the owners and staff around their obligations.