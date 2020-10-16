Cannabis farm worth approximately £45,000 discovered in Craven Arms tattoo parlour

By Rob Smith Craven Arms

A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm worth tens of thousands of pounds was discovered at a tattoo parlour in Craven Arms.

The cannabis farm was discovered yesterday as police and partner agencies carried out a multi-agency operation in the town.

It is estimated the cannabis farm would have a street value of approximately £45,000.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and cannabis production.

The operation was part of West Mercia Police's multi agency targeted enforcement strategy (MATES). It sees police work with a number of agencies, including immigration authorities, trading standards, licensing officers and the fire service.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nikki Roberts said: “Working in partnership with our colleagues within other agencies enables us to share information and intelligence and take appropriate enforcement action where required.

“During the MATES operation on Thursday a number of premises were visited in Craven Arms to offer help and support to the owners and staff around their obligations.

“During one of these visits a significant cannabis farm was discovered in a tattoo parlour in the town. The cannabis farm has been recovered and a man arrested.”

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

