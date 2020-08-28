Advertising
Craven Arms man cleared of sex offence against girl
A Shropshire man has been found not guilty of having sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.
Connor Melody, 23, had maintained his innocence and at Shrewsbury Crown Court today a jury cleared him of the only charge he faced.
It related to a gathering of people in September of 2018, when Melody was 21.
Melody, of Newington Way, Craven Arms, had been on trial throughout this week.
The jury took less than two hours to come to their decision.
