Man electrocuted by power tools in Craven Arms

Emergency services attended an address down Halford Crescent in Craven Arms at about 6.20pm yesterday(8).

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Craven Arms Fire Station to deal with the incident. West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance.

The fire service reported: "Crews making precautionary checks after a male suffered a minor electric shock whilst using power tools.

"The man was suffering from mild shock and had no other injuries. Ambulance were also in attendance."

Crews had dealt with the incident within 20 minutes.