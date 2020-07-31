Menu

Car overturns in crash near Craven Arms

By Charlotte Bentley | Craven Arms | News | Published:

Emergency services were called after a car overturned near Craven Arms this afternoon.

Three fire appliances from Church Stretton and Craven Arms were sent to the scene of a crash on the B4368, near Munslow, at around 1.30pm today.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 1:33pm to reports of a single vehicle RTC rollover on the B4368 in Millichope Munslow.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene, along with a land ambulance and paramedic officer."

Fire crews made the scene safe and an operations officer was in attendance.

