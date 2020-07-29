Two new coronavirus cases confirmed after outbreak in Craven Arms

The total number of cases now stands at 25 following the outbreak at the Long Lane site in Craven Arms, Shropshire Council has confirmed. So far, 47 people have been tested.

There is currently testing available to all residents of the town, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, at Craven Arms Business Park.

It is open every day from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Residents can book an appointment via NHS Test and Trace online or by ringing 119.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s Director of Public Health said: “We recognise there has been a level of anxiety within the wider Craven Arms community and that’s why we are offering local people the opportunity to get tested.

“The best way to do this is by contacting the NHS; however, and people can also attend the mobile testing unit this Friday if they haven’t booked an appointment.

“A face covering will need to be worn, and social distancing must also be followed at all times, when at the site.

“Wherever a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, close contacts of the case are identified and followed up through Test and Trace. This includes anyone who may have come into contact with confirmed cases within the local community.”

Councillor David Evans, who represents Church Stretton and Craven Arms, was keen to encourage people to carry on visiting the town despite the outbreak.

He said: “Craven Arms is still open for business and we want both residents and visitors to enjoy everything our wonderful town has to offer. Our Shropshire Hills are part of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and everyone who visits our community will be guaranteed a warm welcome.

“We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – that’s staying two metres away from others and washing hands regularly.

“I am pleased that drop-in testing sessions are being offered to residents. As well as making it easier for people to get a test, it will also help Shropshire Council and Public Health England gain further insight into the local situation."