Discovery centre boss thanks visitors for sticking to Covid-19 rules

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre reopened its doors at the weekend after having to close due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The centre has new measures in place to keep all visitors and staff safe and all the staff have undertaken coronavirus safety training.

The venue has been awarded the We’re Good To Go industry standard mark by Visit England.

Grant Wilson, manager at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, said: “Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who visited over the weekend for abiding by the new rules.

"We hope you will come and pay us a visit in the coming weeks. If you do, all we ask is that you follow a few simple rules to help keep us all safe.

"It’s a lovely time of year to visit as our meadows are teeming with butterflies, so why not grab a delicious picnic lunch from our café and head out to see if you can spot a red admiral, speckled wood, or gatekeeper?”

Entry to the Discovery Centre and Onny Meadows is free but there is a charge for visitors to enjoy the Shropshire Hills Through Time exhibition and visit the mammoth.

The unique grass roofed building houses a replica of the famous mammoth skeleton found in Shropshire.

For further details call 01588 676060 or visit the website: shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk.