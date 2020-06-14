Car smashes into property and another lands in hedge in separate Shropshire crashes

In Craven Arms a car hit the property near the junction between the A49 and Long Lane at around 8.45pm. One casualty received treatment from the ambulance service.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, including the rescue tender, from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

Police and were also there. Nobody was trapped and fire crews assisted to make the vehicle safe.

In the early hours of the morning, a car crashed into a hedge at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called just after 12.20am reporting a collision had taken place.

One fire engine was sent to the scene, where crews found that nobody was trapped.

Police were in attendance. No action by the fire service and a recovery vehicle arrived to remove the car.