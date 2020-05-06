Pork scratchings bring home the bacon in Shropshire pub snack championship

Wood's, of Craven Arms, used the lockdown period to settle once and for all the nation's favourite pub snack in a voting competition on Facebook.

Pickled eggs, bombay mix and salted peanuts were among the snacks that were knocked out in the early stages.

The semi finals saw pork scratchings defeat dry roasted peanuts, and crisps knock bacon fries out of the competition.

Scratchings came out victorious in the final with 55 per cent of the vote.

Stephen O’Neill from Wood’s said: “The championship certainly captured the imaginations of our pub loving county with almost 3,000 votes cast over the last month. At the end of the day, there are no easy games at this level. Pork scratchings always had what it took to make the distance. They took it one game at a time, taking a proper knockout approach and in the final were unplayable. They are a good old-fashioned, no nonsense pub snack.”

Wood’s also selected a winner from the thousands of voters for an additional prize. Jon Gibbs will be gifted a month’s supply of beer and two tickets to Shropshire Oktoberfest.

