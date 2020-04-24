Shropshire residential adventure company to provide refunds in U-turn

Manor Adventure runs residential school activities from Culmington Manor, near Craven Arms. It also operates three other UK centres and two in France.

Vaughan Phillips, Manor Adventure's managing director, said: “Originally we offered to transfer monies paid by schools to a future trip in 2021.

"We have reversed our policy as we feel that the decent thing to do is to support our loyal schools during this crisis and refund monies to parents who have saved their hard-earned money to send their children to Manor Adventure.

"We hope by our actions the rest of the school travel industry will follow our lead.

"Obviously this has been a massive decision on our part which will cost us an enormous sum but we have an amazing relationship with our schools and I am certain they will continue to support us in the years to come."

The company said the move would cost it almost £5m.