Five arrested in Craven Arms as part of organised crime investigation

Today police said they would show zero tolerance for organised crime after four men and a woman were arrested in Long Lane this morning.

One person was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one person on suspicion of possession of cannabis and one person on suspicion of theft.

Two caravans were also suspected stolen and BB guns were seized.

West Mercia Police said the warrant forms part of its commitment to tackling serious and organised crime.

Shropshire Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: "My absolute priority is making our communities even safer and taking action against those who are causing the most harm and disruption.

"Today's activity is the result of an on-going investigation and I hope demonstrates the zero tolerance we will talk to those involved in organised crime, we will actively and robustly pursue those involved and take necessary action to prevent their criminality in our communities.

"Over the next few days patrols will be increased in the local area to offer reassurance to local residents and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer.

"Information we receive from local residents is absolutely crucial to help us take action and by working together with local communities we can all play a part to make the area even safer."