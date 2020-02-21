Man who denies wounding with intent in Craven Arms will not return for trial willingly, court told

Danut Ilie, 28, formerly of Whitemeadow Close in Craven Arms, has denied causing grievous bodily harm to another man in Craven Arms in February 2018.

He is due to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court but is no longer in the UK.

At a hearing yesterday, prosecutor Blondelle Thompson told the court that Ilie "has been telling anyone who will listen" that he does not want to return to the UK.

She had applied for the trial to go ahead in his absence as early as next week, but Judge Anthony Lowe said that the possibility of pursuing a European Arrest Warrant should be explored first.

Such a warrant allows police in European Union member states to detain people accused of crimes and arrange for them to be deported.

The UK's ability to participate in such a scheme post-Brexit is still uncertain but Judge Lowe agreed to sign off on paperwork for a warrant that will go to the Home Office for approval.

Ilie's representative Rob Edwards said that he did not object to a warrant being approved.