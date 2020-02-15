Shropshire firm kicks off year of cancer fundraising with £23,000 donation

McCartneys, which has bases in Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms and Welshpool, wants to raise a further £5,000 for the cancer charity in 2020.

It chooses a charity to support each year and Cancer Research UK is this year's beneficiary. Cake sales and quiz nights are already planned.

Ryan Goode and Mandy Caddy from Cancer Research UK recently accepted a cheque from McCartneys partner Jamie Tulloch and marketing coordinator Andrea Rimmer at the head office in Ludlow.

Mr Goode said: "Our vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. We fund scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer sooner and provide cancer information to the public.

"For every £1 donated, over 80p is used to beat cancer. The rest is used to raise funds for the future.

"We look forward to a wonderful partnership with McCartneys over the forthcoming year.”

The firm's chairman Clive Roads said: "McCartneys are thrilled and proud to donate the sum of £23,000 to Cancer Research UK – like all charities, such a worthwhile cause needs public support and we are delighted to harness not only our clients generosity, but our own efforts to help in the ongoing battle to beat cancer.”