New group to tackle flooding in Craven Arms

The group, in Craven Arms, is made up of residents, business owners and town councillors who are hoping to formulate a programme of routine drain monitoring and clearance.

The initiative is being taken forward after resident Chris Jackson proposed the idea at a town council meeting.

Councillor Sharon Demos is representing the town council within the group.

She said: "With all the rainwater that we had in the town last year, there were a lot of issues and a lot of properties that were flooded.

"We want to find out where the blockages are and how to prevent flooding in the future.

"I have involved a lot of builders and people who have had their premises flooded in the group, and there is a representative from the fire service.

"We are going to hold a first initial meeting to decide how we move forward.

"I hope we will eventually get farmers, Shropshire Council and highways on board."

Anyone interested in joining the group is urged to get in touch with the town council.

Town council chairman David Mills said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for small groups around the town to look after their own areas and do a bit of self-help.

"We suffer with a back up on the ditches around Craven Arms, it's not that we are on the flat plain.

"It is only lack of maintenence that has caused flooding in the past, so this will greatly improve things."