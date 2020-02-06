Council tax rise for south Shropshire town to meet street lighting costs

Craven Arms residents will see a 4.9 per cent rise in the town council's tax demand in the next financial year, amounting to a £3.42 increase for a band D property.

The money will add more than £3,000 to the town council's budget.

It will cover the cost of street lighting in the town, which is set to rise from £2,000 a year to £5,000 after the council's previous contract with its energy provider ended.