Council tax rise for south Shropshire town to meet street lighting costs

By Keri Trigg | Craven Arms | News | Published:

A town council has been forced to increase its precept to meet the rising cost of street lighting.

Craven Arms residents will see a 4.9 per cent rise in the town council's tax demand in the next financial year, amounting to a £3.42 increase for a band D property.

The money will add more than £3,000 to the town council's budget.

It will cover the cost of street lighting in the town, which is set to rise from £2,000 a year to £5,000 after the council's previous contract with its energy provider ended.

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

