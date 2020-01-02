Shiver me timbers, Shropshire brewery will celebrate 40 years

The Wood Brewery was founded by the Wood family at the Plough Inn, in the South Shropshire village of Wistanstow.

It was one of the founding members of the Society of Independent Brewers and a firm supporter of CAMRA – the campaign for real ale.

Stephen O'Neill, joint managing director at Woods, said: "At a time when there was a surge of keg beer companies flooding the market and threatening the existence of traditional English ale, Wood’s championed the traditionally brewed product and ensured it remained a firm favourite in the county."

It was taken over by new owners in 2018 who have worked with the existing team to make a range of progressive changes to the brewing process and quality control. Alongside it Shropshire Lad and Shropshire Lass beers, Wood’s have launched a range of new beers for the region and beyond.

One of the recent new beers is Shiver, which was launched as its seasonal ale for the winter months.

Mr O’Neill, said: “The response to our new winter beer has been brilliant, and the uptake in the county’s pubs has been great. Shiver is a single hopped, dark session ale, with a slightly sweet, malty finish. We are thrilled our latest brew has been so well received.

“As we approach our 40th year in 2020 we want to continue our dedication to producing quality, real ale. We take great care throughout our production process – carefully selecting our natural raw ingredients, and faithfully delivering the finished product to the network of pubs and

shops that sell our quality beers.

“The Wood’s ethos is about being proud of our heritage and region, so we are doing everything we can to keep producing great Shropshire beers.”