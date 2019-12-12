Tributes pour in for 'much-loved' Shropshire drama group founder

A family man, former teacher, businessman and financial advisor, Jonathan Rogers was perhaps best known as the joint founder of the Wistanstow Players, along with his wife Heather.

Mr Rogers died on November 22, at the age of 74, at home with his family after a six-year battle with cancer.

His loss has been felt deeply in the Wistanstow community, where Mr and Mrs Rogers moved in 1977 with their children Lorna and Daniel.

"They quickly immersed themselves into the community by starting up a local amateur dramatics group, known as Wistanstow Players," a tribute from the group said.

"The group has been running ever since with Jonathan and Heather at the helm.

Heather and Jonathan performing a song called 'We're a Couple of Swells' in 1985 - one of their favourite performances

"They created not only 42 fantastic performances to entertain the locals, but also forged friendships like no other through a mutual passion of treading the village boards. The group always had a family feel to it, with many members remaining in it from childhood.

"Jonathan truly was the greatest showman, on and off the stage, and encouraged many local children to take part in the shows, building the foundations for life-lasting friendships and boosting young people’s confidence and self-esteem.

"Jonathan starred in many of the productions himself and produced many more.

"Last year, they decided to retire from the group due to health reasons, but the cast felt that they had to continue their legacy, as the show must go on.

"In addition to the friendships formed, the memories made and the fantastic performances which were created as a result of Jonathan and Heather's hard work and determination, the couple ensured that the proceeds raised from every performance were donated to local charities which would benefit the community – an example of Jonathan's kindness and willingness to help others.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Jonathan and Heather for the enormous amount of time, effort and thought they have put into creating a legacy which will continue for many more years to come.

"They have made an incredible impact on the community of Wistanstow and beyond."

Long-term group member Christina Smiley said: “Jonathan was always smiling, a lovely and kind person.

"If everyone was a bit more like Jonathan, the world would be a better place."

Mr Rogers was also well-known as the former PE Master at Priory Boys Grammar School, Shrewsbury, owner of Sportskit, Ludlow, director and manager of Sport 2000 in Craven Arms and financial adviser for in and around Shropshire.

A tribute from Mr Rogers' family said: "He was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather.

"He brought joy and laughter into our lives and for this, we will be forever be grateful."

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday at 2pm at Wistanstow Village Hall.