Campaigners turn out to discuss climate change at Craven Arms event

The event, titled 'Climate Crisis – the Time Is Now' was held in Craven Arms and bought together 180 members of the public, along with MPs and scientists.

Guests spoke on their expert topics, advised and answered questions from the public on the challenges of climate change and how they can work together to tackle the issue.

The focus was on solutions and how Shropshire can reduce its emissions, with the aim of leading on to a spring conference next year.

David Luckhurst, from the Time Is Now group in Bishop's Castle, said: "Brexit is but a pimple on the side of a blue whale in comparison to the challenges and dangers from runaway climate change.

The Time Is Now event in Craven Arms

"We must urgently find solutions and we can start right here in Shropshire and be a leading county to influence the COP26 conference in Glasgow next year."

The group want to include any new MPs, Shropshire Council, town and parish councils, the NHS, schools and colleges, the farming community, wildlife experts and local businesses. But, they said the most important aspect was the involvement of the public to find solution for Shropshire.

David said: "We intend to take this vision to Glasgow in November 2020 for the United Nation’s annual Climate Change Conference, COP26, which is being hosted by the UK.

"We are already seeking the necessary investment to do this. Government figures suggest this needs to be 1-2% of GDP annually for the next three decades. In Shropshire this is around £100m annually over the next 30 years. It is a huge sum of money, but given what we face, can we afford not to?"