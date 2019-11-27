Vehicle hits level crossing

The accident happened at Onibury Bridge, Craven Arms just before 3pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and paramedics treated one casualty.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Craven Arms and Ludlow helped to make the area safe.

"This incident involved one vehicle in a collision with the level crossing barrier," a fire service spokesman said.

The accident happened at the level crossing carrying the Cardiff to Shrewsbury rail line. It is not known whether train services were affected.