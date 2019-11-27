Menu

Advertising

Vehicle hits level crossing

By Sue Austin | Craven Arms | News | Published:

One person was injured when a vehicle collided with a level crossing barrier in South Shropshire today (WED) .

The accident happened at Onibury Bridge, Craven Arms just before 3pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and paramedics treated one casualty.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Craven Arms and Ludlow helped to make the area safe.

"This incident involved one vehicle in a collision with the level crossing barrier," a fire service spokesman said.

The accident happened at the level crossing carrying the Cardiff to Shrewsbury rail line. It is not known whether train services were affected.

Craven Arms South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News