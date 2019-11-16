Shropshire supergran to complete world's fastest zip line to mark 80th birthday in memory of husband

Most pensioners might celebrate their 80th birthday with a slice of cake and a sit down or maybe a trip to the bingo.

But not daredevil great-grandmother Audrey Oliver, who will be soaring through the air at breakneck speed when she takes on the world's fastest zip line.

Audrey, from Craven Arms, is doing the stunt at the Snowdonia Slate Caverns on Saturday to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, in memory of her late husband John who died 12 years ago, aged 68.

The couple lived together in Compton, Wolverhampton, and John was well-known for running a gym which was home to several successful power lifters.

Audrey said: "It's in memory of my husband. I thought it would be good to do something out of the ordinary.

"He was into weightlifting and he had his own gym. There were a couple of World, European and British champions that he used to train.

"He was a very fit man, that what made it harder to accept.

"Since I'm going to be 80, I wanted to do something my grandchildren and great-grandchildren would remember in years to come.

"I am terrified of heights so this is something so far out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do something amazing, in memory of John. This is for him.

"I think he would be very proud of me."

Audrey, who has two sons, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, will be doing it alongside son Mark and granddaughter Tara on the day.

"I'm quite calm about it," she said. "I probably shalln't sleep the night before. I just want to do it now."

To support Audrey's fundraising, you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/audrey-oliver