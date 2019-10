The vehicle failed to stop in Telford and was pursued through Much Wenlock and on to Craven Arms, where it was stung and crashed in Clun Road.

Craven Arms,the driver of this car failed 2 stop initially in Telford & continued towards Much Wenlock & onto Craven Arms before being stung & crashing on Clun rd. driver arrested for dangerous/disqualified driving & failing to stop. #saferoads @SuptMoLansdale @SuptMoxley 3438 pic.twitter.com/c9d45bl1HQ — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) October 18, 2019

The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.