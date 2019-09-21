Menu

First aid treatment after van and motorcycle crash on A49

By Dominic Robertson

A motorcyclist was treated for injuries after a crash on the A49.

The fire service attended the incident

The crash, which took place around 3.15pm in Craven Arms, involved a van and a motorbike.

A fire crew from Craven Arms attended and worked to make sure the vehicles were safe, with no-one trapped on their arrival.

One person who was receiving first aid following the crash was awaiting an ambulance.

