First aid treatment after van and motorcycle crash on A49
A motorcyclist was treated for injuries after a crash on the A49.
The crash, which took place around 3.15pm in Craven Arms, involved a van and a motorbike.
A fire crew from Craven Arms attended and worked to make sure the vehicles were safe, with no-one trapped on their arrival.
One person who was receiving first aid following the crash was awaiting an ambulance.
