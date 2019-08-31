Shropshire church in harvest celebrations

St Michael Church in Edgton, near Craven Arms, will be filled with displays of flowers and dragons celebrating its patron saint from September 20 to 22.

The church will be open each day from 11am to 5pm with refreshments available.

On the Friday evening there will be a Harvest Festival Evensong at 7pm and people are invited to bring their harvest gifts for Clun Food Bank or Stonehouse.

There will be two concerts during the weekend. On Saturday night at 7.30pm, at the Village Hall, the Wealden Consort, on tour from Kent, will sing a programme of music for the harvest season. This will be followed by a ploughman’s supper.

On Sunday at noon the Wealden Consort will be joined at St Michael and All Angels Church Lydbury North by three local choirs – the Rockspring Community Choir, Shropshire Harmony Quire and Clungunford Church Choir – for a showcase of all sorts of musical styles, from early music to Abba. This concert will be followed by a buffet.

Tickets for each concert are £10. Money raised will go to support the church in Edgton and for the concert on Sunday profits will be shared with Lydbury North.