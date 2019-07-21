Advertising
Laurel and Hardy statue stolen from outside Craven Arms home
A two-foot high statue of comedy superstars Laurel and Hardy was stolen from outside a home in Craven Arms.
The heavy concrete statue was taken from Corvedale Road between 6pm and 7pm on Friday.
Police say it was of considerable weight and would not have been easy to move.
Anybody with information is asked to call investigating officers on 101, citing reference number 0679S 190719.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
