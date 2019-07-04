Coaches carrying 70 primary school pupils crash at Shropshire tourist attraction

None of the children, who attend Short Wood Primary School, in Wellington, was hurt in the the incident which happened as the group was arriving at Millichope Park, in Munslow, near Craven Arms, at about 10.30am.

Telford & Wrekin Council's education service said the pupils were were on an art trip and were travelling in vehicles operated by Telford based coach firm A T Brown.

The council said six youngsters were taken to Princess Royal Hospital and two to the Hereford County Hospital for precautionary checks following the collision.

Millichope Park

Short Wood Primary headteacher Susan Harris said: “We are very relieved that no-one was hurt in the accident but understandably the pupils and staff were all shaken by it.

“I would like to thank the emergency services who were absolutely exceptional in their support of my pupils and staff. All parents have been informed about the accident and most pupils have now been picked up and gone home.”

The pupils were all, aged 10 or 11.

The outing to the site was called off following the accident which happened as the vehicles entered the park.