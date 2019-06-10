Forty firefighters tackle thatched roof blaze near Craven Arms

They used an aerial ladder to help tackle the fire at the propertry in Hopton Castle, on Sunday afternoon.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 12.36 fire control received a call to a thatched roof fire at Hopton Castle, Craven Arms.

"Six pumps, the aerial ladder platform and an ISU were mobilised. Approximately 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire which is not believed to be deliberate. Crews used two main jets, two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire."

Crews based at Clun and Craven Arms attended the incident.

A Twitter post from @SFRS_CravenArms said: "Busy afternoon today at 12:36 we were mobilised to a thatched property fire in Hopton Castle on arrival the thatched roof was fully involved in fire the numerous crews present worked hard to remove the burning thatch and extinguish the timbers #alloneteam."