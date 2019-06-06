Tribute to tragic motorcyclist who was moving to south Shropsihre

Alfred Keith Jones, from Shrewsbury, died in Sarn, near Craven Arms, after a traffic collision while on his motorbike on May 28. Mr Jones was husband to Jo, father to Robert, stepfather to Colin, Ian, Helen and Richard and grandfather to 10 children.

A tribute from his family said that Mr Jones, known as Keith, had loved motorbikes since he was young and owned different Suzuki bikes over the years.

“Keith took great pleasure in being able to ride his bike whenever he was able, however more recently this was not very often since he worked full-time as a site foreman in Shrewsbury and spent most weekends in Anchor at his caravan with his wife Jo and their three collie dogs, Candy, Ben and Ruben,” the tribute said.

It added: “The day he passed away was the day he was getting ready to move permanently to Anchor with Jo and their dogs to spend his future in the countryside. He decided to take his bike for a well-earned ride out to Anchor whilst Jo followed in the car with the dogs. Keith was a well respected, caring, considerate and peaceful man and his family are left heartbroken and devastated by this accident.”

A funeral service will be held at Shrewsbury Crematorium on June 15 at 10am. All family, friends, neighbours and colleagues are welcome to attend.