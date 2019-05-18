Man freed from overturned car after crash

The man, who was unconscious, was given first aid while in the car and was left in the care of the ambulance service after they had freed him from the vehicle.

Initially reports to the fire service said the hatchback, which had crashed at Bridges, near Ratlinghope, was upside down in a shallow stream.

But on arrival the fire crews, from Craven Arms and Church Stretton, discovered that the car was instead on its roof on dangerous steep ground.

The emergency call was made at around 9.30pm yesterday, and the fire service were finished at the scene by around 10.10pm.