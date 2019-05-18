Menu

Advertising

Man freed from overturned car after crash

By Dominic Robertson | Craven Arms | News | Published:

The fire service had to free a man trapped in an overturned car on a dangerous bank.

Two fire crews were called to help the man

The man, who was unconscious, was given first aid while in the car and was left in the care of the ambulance service after they had freed him from the vehicle.

Initially reports to the fire service said the hatchback, which had crashed at Bridges, near Ratlinghope, was upside down in a shallow stream.

But on arrival the fire crews, from Craven Arms and Church Stretton, discovered that the car was instead on its roof on dangerous steep ground.

The emergency call was made at around 9.30pm yesterday, and the fire service were finished at the scene by around 10.10pm.

Craven Arms South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News