Shropshire firefighters rescue man from scaffolding

By Lisa O'Brien | Craven Arms | News | Published:

A man was rescued from scaffolding by firefighters after suffering a 'medical emergency' in Shropshire today.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_CravenArms

Four fire crews and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Halford, near Craven Arms, at about 9.10am.

WMAS spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "One ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene and on arrival discovered a man who had suffered a medical emergency.

"He was still on the scaffolding at the time.

"The fire service managed to bring him down to the ground where he received treatment before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

