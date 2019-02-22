Menu

Mixing it up as Shropshire brewery launches new beer

By Rory Smith | Craven Arms | News | Published:

An established Shropshire brewery is getting ready to fuse two of its most popular beers to launch its newest creation.

Woods managing director Edward Wood and general manager James Owens

The Wood Brewery, based in Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, will soon be adding Take 5 to its list of beers, which also includes Shropshire Lad and Shropshire Lass.

Having been voted for at last year's Shropshire Oktoberfest, attended by more than 10,000 people, Take 5 gets its name from the five hops used to create it: target, centennial, mount hood, amarillo and citra.

The vote took place at the innovation lab at the real ale festival, where the brewery created three IPAs for the poll, Shady Sam, Dodgy Dave and Rowdy Rob, which festival goers tasted and scored.

Shady Sam was crowned the clear winner for taste and Dodgy Dave was slightly ahead for smell.

The recipes were combined to create the finished Take 5 product, which features a blend of five hops from around the world.

The 5.2 per cent beer is being launched as a classic India Pale Ale and will be available in cask form for the on-trade market from March 4.

Andy Pinnock, head brewer at Wood's Brewery, said: "We tweaked the Shady Sam recipe a little, by adding some Citra hop from the Dodgy Dave recipe.

"By taking the best from both beers we have created a very smooth yet hoppy, floral and citrusy IPA, which is incredibly drinkable.

"A big thanks goes to the beer drinkers of Shropshire for helping me to create this fantastic IPA."

Craven Arms South Shropshire Local Hubs News
