Water in south Shropshire declared safe to drink again

By Rob Smith | Craven Arms | News | Published:

People in south Shropshire have been told tap water is safe to drink again, after an unauthorised private connection to the water network was discovered.

Severn Trent Water issued 69 'Do Not Drink' orders to households in the Craven Arms area amid concerns over a private supply.

A school in Wistanstow was closed today as a precaution, but engineers disconnected the line and flushed the system, and now the water is safe to drink again.

Ria Gaffney of the water company said: "Everything is back to normal now in Craven Arms, we’re currently lifting the notices and letting our customers know, so the water can be used as normal again."

