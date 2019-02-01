Water in south Shropshire declared safe to drink again

Severn Trent Water issued 69 'Do Not Drink' orders to households in the Craven Arms area amid concerns over a private supply.

A school in Wistanstow was closed today as a precaution, but engineers disconnected the line and flushed the system, and now the water is safe to drink again.

Ria Gaffney of the water company said: "Everything is back to normal now in Craven Arms, we’re currently lifting the notices and letting our customers know, so the water can be used as normal again."