Burst water pipe affects properties near Craven Arms

Severn Trent Water said its teams were on site working to repair the burst water pipe.

It said the work may be causing supply interruptions for some of its customers.

"Our teams are on site and will work to have this completed as soon as possible," a spokesman said.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we will update with information as we receive it, online at stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/burst-pipe-in-craven-arms.