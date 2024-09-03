South Shropshire town's historic bridge to close for four days for latest repair work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clun Bridge, which has spanned the River Clun since 1450, will be closed to vehicular traffic from September 16 to September 19 between 9.30am and 4pm each day.

Shropshire Council revealed today that work will involve taking down and rebuilding damaged sections to both parapets, and general pointing works.

The repairs in Clun come after drainage work was carried out on the bridge between October and November last year, as well as resurfacing last December.

The council says traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route, but access to the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, as well as access to frontages throughout the bridge closure.

Works will be carried out by Shropshire Council's maintenance contractor Kier, with provided by WSP on behalf of the council.