Firefighters called to deal with garden hedge fire
Firefighters have attended a south Shropshire property to extinguish a garden hedge that was on fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.03pm reporting a fire in the open in Clun.
One fire crew was sent from Clun Fire Station to a property on Waterloo Road.
Crews discovered one garden hedge that was on fire, and used a hose reel jet, a dewalt saw, and other small gear to deal with the incident.
A thermal imaging camera was also used as firefighters dealt with the fire.
Fire crews were finished at the scene by 4.32pm