Firefighters called to deal with garden hedge fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.03pm reporting a fire in the open in Clun.

One fire crew was sent from Clun Fire Station to a property on Waterloo Road.

Crews discovered one garden hedge that was on fire, and used a hose reel jet, a dewalt saw, and other small gear to deal with the incident.

A thermal imaging camera was also used as firefighters dealt with the fire.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 4.32pm