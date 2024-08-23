Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to deal with garden hedge fire

Firefighters have attended a south Shropshire property to extinguish a garden hedge that was on fire.

By Luke Powell
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.03pm reporting a fire in the open in Clun.

One fire crew was sent from Clun Fire Station to a property on Waterloo Road.

Crews discovered one garden hedge that was on fire, and used a hose reel jet, a dewalt saw, and other small gear to deal with the incident.

A thermal imaging camera was also used as firefighters dealt with the fire.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 4.32pm

