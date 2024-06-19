Shropshire Star
'Person trapped' after collision involving tractor

A tractor has been involved in a collision which has reportedly left someone trapped inside a vehicle.

By Luke Powell
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.39am reporting the incident in Knighton.

Two fire crews, including the Pinzgauer - an all-terrain firefighting vehicle - were sent from Clun.

The fire service reported that a person was trapped inside a vehicle, and that a tractor was involved in the collision.

Firefighters remain at the scene.

