'Person trapped' after collision involving tractor
A tractor has been involved in a collision which has reportedly left someone trapped inside a vehicle.
By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.39am reporting the incident in Knighton.
Two fire crews, including the Pinzgauer - an all-terrain firefighting vehicle - were sent from Clun.
The fire service reported that a person was trapped inside a vehicle, and that a tractor was involved in the collision.
Firefighters remain at the scene.