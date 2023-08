Clun fire station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

As part of the anniversary of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, which was set up in 1948, Clun Fire Station is holding an open day on Saturday (September 2).

The event from 2pm until 5pm will feature fire engine displays where visitors can witness the fleet of appliances up close and personal and explore the state-of-the-art equipment used by our firefighters