Through-traffic, including emergency services, will be diverted from the C1075 at the border village of Knucklas, near Knighton, from 9am to 5pm for one day on Wednesday, January 19.

Powys Highways said the temporary closure will be in place on behalf of MJ Quinn / BT Openreach, while they do works to replace damaged pole and tree cutting in the verge.

Residents' access will be maintained and an alternative route signposted.