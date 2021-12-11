Hilarious comedians bring "ribbiting" show to South Shropshire

Improv group Box of Frogs

Rural cultural touring scheme Arts Alive has booked Birmingham’s premier improvisation group – Box of Frogs – to deliver their high-octane improvised comedy for a show at Chapel Lawn Village Hall, near Clun on Saturday, December 18.

The comic group have no idea what will happen during the show, with the audience navigating the course of the performance.

Ian Kerry, executive director at Arts Alive, said: “We’re looking forward to having Box of Frogs back for another hilarious show – laughs are guaranteed.

"The events that unfold during the show are based entirely on the audience’s suggestions, so whether you have been lucky enough to see them before or not, it will be a unique show for all!

“Expect the unexpected as these quick-witted improv stars conjure up humorous and spontaneous songs, sketches and scenes on the spur of the moment. Each performance is completely different – the only certainty is the comedic skill in action.”

The group will be performing entirely without a script to create a night of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ type comedy, with improvised songs, stories, and silliness.

Box of Frogs Improv Comedy comes to Chapel Lawn Village Hall (SY7 0BW) on Saturday, December 18 at 8pm. The show is suitable for ages 16+ and tickets are £12.