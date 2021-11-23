On-call firefighters in south Shropshire recognised for saving woman

WM Ian Dudley and FF Michael Oliver with CFO

Watch Manager Ian Dudley and Firefighter Michael Oliver, from Clun Fire Station, were given the honour as part of the Celebration of Success Ceremony held at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

They were recognised for their response to an incident on Sunday, October 10 where a woman had suffered a cardiac arrest. The family involved have declined to make further comments.

Both firefighters are part of the Clun AED Scheme and received the call that the lady was in distress. The pair retrieved the defibrillator for Clun Fire Station and made their way to the woman before quickly giving her oxygen therapy. They used the defibrillator and then gave CPR until the lady was responsive again and showing signs of life. They continued the treatment until the arrival of paramedics who took her hospital.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & rescue Service said: "We are extremely happy to say the woman is making a full recovery at home with her husband and the couple have expressed their gratitude to Ian and Michael."

Shropshire Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “I am extremely proud to be able to give these two gentleman the Chief Fire Officer Commendation which is more than well deserved.

“I cannot express how pleased I am that Ian and Michael’s training and the station equipment they had access to allowed them to act quickly and save this woman’s life.”

Michael Oliver said: “It feels good to be able to put our training to use and use the lifesaving equipment provided by the service to, on this occasion, achieve such a positive outcome.”

Ian Dudley added: “Incidents like this are felt throughout our community, we feel proud to have received an award and to be able to share the occasion with family, friends and colleagues."